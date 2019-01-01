American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Airlines Group beat estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $-2.32 versus an estimate of $-2.4.

Revenue was up $4.89 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Airlines Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -1.47 -1.04 -2.41 -4.30 EPS Actual -1.42 -0.99 -1.69 -4.32 Revenue Estimate 9.37B 8.94B 7.14B 4.04B Revenue Actual 9.43B 8.97B 7.48B 4.01B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.