Sector: Financials. Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Arlington Asset Investment Corp is a U.S. based principal investment company. The company holds a leveraged MBS investment portfolio, including Agency MBS, private-label MBS, private-label interest-only MBS, and net long TBA positions, with Agency MBS accounting for the majority of total investment capital. Agency MBS consists of residential mortgage pass-through certificates, for which the U.S. government agency and government-sponsored enterprise guarantee the principal and interest payments. The company generates the majority of its total interest income from Agency MBS, with the rest from private-label MBS and other investments. The company focuses its business in the United States.

Arlington Asset Inv Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arlington Asset Inv (AAIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arlington Asset Inv (NYSE: AAIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arlington Asset Inv's (AAIC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Arlington Asset Inv (AAIC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arlington Asset Inv (NYSE: AAIC) was reported by JonesTrading on May 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting AAIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.98% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arlington Asset Inv (AAIC)?

A

The stock price for Arlington Asset Inv (NYSE: AAIC) is $3.29 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arlington Asset Inv (AAIC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arlington Asset Inv.

Q

When is Arlington Asset Inv (NYSE:AAIC) reporting earnings?

A

Arlington Asset Inv’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Arlington Asset Inv (AAIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arlington Asset Inv.

Q

What sector and industry does Arlington Asset Inv (AAIC) operate in?

A

Arlington Asset Inv is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.