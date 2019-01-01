|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Arlington Asset Inv (NYSE: AAIC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Arlington Asset Inv’s space includes: NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF), Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC), Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR), Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and Chicago Atlantic Real (NASDAQ:REFI).
The latest price target for Arlington Asset Inv (NYSE: AAIC) was reported by JonesTrading on May 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting AAIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.98% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Arlington Asset Inv (NYSE: AAIC) is $3.29 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Arlington Asset Inv.
Arlington Asset Inv’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Arlington Asset Inv.
Arlington Asset Inv is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.