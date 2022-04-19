 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 9:06am   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) shares moved upwards by 20.0% to $1.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares increased by 15.06% to $42.12. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares rose 8.39% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
  • Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) shares increased by 8.16% to $15.9. The company's market cap stands at $557.4 million.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares rose 7.58% to $3.97. The company's market cap stands at $178.4 million.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares moved upwards by 7.26% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.

Losers

  • Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares declined by 11.0% to $20.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.8 million.
  • Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock fell 9.06% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.
  • Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) shares fell 8.6% to $6.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $550.5 million.
  • Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) shares fell 8.13% to $6.11. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
  • BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares declined by 6.71% to $3.62. The company's market cap stands at $45.4 million.
  • Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares declined by 6.35% to $56.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (SMCI + CETXP)

23 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Super Micro Shares Shine On Raised Q3 Outlook
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com