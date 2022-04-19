12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) shares moved upwards by 20.0% to $1.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares increased by 15.06% to $42.12. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares rose 8.39% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) shares increased by 8.16% to $15.9. The company's market cap stands at $557.4 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares rose 7.58% to $3.97. The company's market cap stands at $178.4 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares moved upwards by 7.26% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
Losers
- Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares declined by 11.0% to $20.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.8 million.
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock fell 9.06% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.
- Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) shares fell 8.6% to $6.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $550.5 million.
- Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) shares fell 8.13% to $6.11. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares declined by 6.71% to $3.62. The company's market cap stands at $45.4 million.
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares declined by 6.35% to $56.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
