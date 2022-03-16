12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock rose 35.4% to $36.97 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.3 billion.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) shares increased by 28.19% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $364.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock rose 27.84% to $7.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) shares moved upwards by 27.84% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $674.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock rose 26.89% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.5 million.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock increased by 24.28% to $3.48. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
Losers
- BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) stock declined by 14.5% to $2.03 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
- Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) stock fell 7.88% to $14.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $478.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock decreased by 4.77% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares fell 4.67% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares fell 3.23% to $6.9. The company's market cap stands at $366.3 million.
- Membership Collective (NYSE:MCG) stock decreased by 3.18% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
