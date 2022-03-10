12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock increased by 11.4% to $0.58 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock moved upwards by 11.35% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.
- Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) stock increased by 9.42% to $15.44. The company's market cap stands at $724.6 million.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares moved upwards by 9.16% to $5.48. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) shares increased by 8.46% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $912.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) shares rose 6.38% to $3.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.9 million.
Losers
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares declined by 14.0% to $12.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $651.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) stock fell 11.77% to $20.03. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 billion.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock decreased by 11.37% to $17.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) stock decreased by 9.1% to $8.2. The company's market cap stands at $593.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock declined by 8.77% to $7.39. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) stock decreased by 8.68% to $45.49. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 billion.
