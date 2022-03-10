 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 8:15am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock rose 11.8% to $189.89 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares increased by 11.11% to $11.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) stock rose 9.12% to $17.94. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) shares increased by 8.09% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.
  • Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares increased by 6.61% to $34.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares rose 6.18% to $4.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.

 

Losers

  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares decreased by 25.8% to $36.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares declined by 17.83% to $67.26. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) shares decreased by 8.42% to $6.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock decreased by 8.38% to $3.39. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.
  • Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) stock declined by 7.06% to $3.69. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock decreased by 6.62% to $10.45. The company's market cap stands at $433.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

