12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares rose 26.9% to $1.46 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares rose 15.57% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) stock rose 14.59% to $8.95. The company's market cap stands at $117.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) shares increased by 12.62% to $69.75. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock rose 10.32% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $173.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) stock rose 10.1% to $28.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
Losers
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares fell 12.8% to $1.56 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares declined by 9.01% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) stock decreased by 8.87% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares decreased by 8.76% to $7.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $516.1 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares fell 6.38% to $4.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.4 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock decreased by 6.28% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
