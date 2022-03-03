 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 8:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • Samsara (NYSE:IOT) shares increased by 14.1% to $18.9 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) shares rose 13.64% to $5.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $751.3 million.
  • Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) stock increased by 10.37% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $434.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) shares increased by 10.18% to $29.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock increased by 8.46% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Box (NYSE:BOX) shares rose 6.15% to $27.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

 

Losers

  • Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) stock fell 31.4% to $6.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $411.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares fell 19.11% to $214.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock fell 10.82% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares decreased by 7.3% to $169.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock fell 5.7% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares fell 4.42% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

