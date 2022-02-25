12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Block (NYSE:SQ) stock rose 17.3% to $111.41 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock increased by 11.99% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) stock increased by 11.57% to $3.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $506.3 million.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares rose 10.92% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) stock increased by 9.76% to $36.77. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares increased by 7.53% to $13.56. The company's market cap stands at $363.9 million.
Losers
- LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares fell 35.9% to $15.61 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) stock declined by 27.53% to $33.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock fell 12.5% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $627.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares decreased by 12.26% to $231.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares decreased by 11.3% to $3.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) stock declined by 9.3% to $50.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
