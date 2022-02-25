 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • Block (NYSE:SQ) stock rose 17.3% to $111.41 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock increased by 11.99% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) stock increased by 11.57% to $3.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $506.3 million.
  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares rose 10.92% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million.
  • Also check out: Executives Buy Around $1M Of 5 Penny Stocks
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) stock increased by 9.76% to $36.77. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares increased by 7.53% to $13.56. The company's market cap stands at $363.9 million.

 

Losers

  • LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares fell 35.9% to $15.61 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) stock declined by 27.53% to $33.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock fell 12.5% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $627.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares decreased by 12.26% to $231.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares decreased by 11.3% to $3.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) stock declined by 9.3% to $50.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

