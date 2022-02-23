12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) shares rose 9.8% to $3.46 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.6 million.
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares moved upwards by 9.45% to $148.0. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) shares rose 7.67% to $512.0. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares increased by 7.49% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
- Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares moved upwards by 7.37% to $19.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock rose 7.31% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.
Losers
- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) stock declined by 24.6% to $8.18 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) stock decreased by 16.07% to $149.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Workiva (NYSE:WK) stock declined by 14.04% to $88.19. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock decreased by 3.96% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares declined by 3.03% to $58.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 billion.
- DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE:DV) shares fell 2.49% to $26.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
