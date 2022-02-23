 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 8:14am   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) shares rose 9.8% to $3.46 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.6 million.
  • Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares moved upwards by 9.45% to $148.0. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) shares rose 7.67% to $512.0. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Also check this: Tesla And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares increased by 7.49% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
  • Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares moved upwards by 7.37% to $19.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock rose 7.31% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.

 

Losers

  • Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) stock declined by 24.6% to $8.18 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) stock decreased by 16.07% to $149.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Workiva (NYSE:WK) stock declined by 14.04% to $88.19. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock decreased by 3.96% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares declined by 3.03% to $58.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 billion.
  • DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE:DV) shares fell 2.49% to $26.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CDNS + ASAN)

88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
What Are Whales Doing With Asana
Expert Ratings For Asana
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Expert Ratings For Cadence Design Systems
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com