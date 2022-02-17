 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares rose 24.8% to $4.08 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.2 million.
  • Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) stock moved upwards by 9.44% to $9.39. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) shares moved upwards by 5.92% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $57.5 million.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) stock rose 5.58% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.9 million.
  • CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares rose 5.39% to $9.97. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock moved upwards by 5.03% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) shares declined by 40.3% to $24.85 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares declined by 29.8% to $20.31. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) stock declined by 19.58% to $6.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) shares declined by 15.62% to $57.98. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock declined by 15.46% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $101.3 million.
  • Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) stock fell 14.83% to $7.7. The company's market cap stands at $316.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

