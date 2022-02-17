12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares rose 24.8% to $4.08 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.2 million.
- Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) stock moved upwards by 9.44% to $9.39. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) shares moved upwards by 5.92% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $57.5 million.
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) stock rose 5.58% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.9 million.
- CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares rose 5.39% to $9.97. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock moved upwards by 5.03% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) shares declined by 40.3% to $24.85 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares declined by 29.8% to $20.31. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) stock declined by 19.58% to $6.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) shares declined by 15.62% to $57.98. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock declined by 15.46% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $101.3 million.
- Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) stock fell 14.83% to $7.7. The company's market cap stands at $316.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers