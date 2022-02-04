12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) shares rose 23.7% to $210.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Unity Software (NYSE:U) shares rose 13.54% to $105.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares increased by 7.34% to $15.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Also check this: Executives Buy More Than $28M Of 4 Stocks
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock moved upwards by 6.32% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock increased by 6.13% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 million.
- GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares rose 5.97% to $65.29. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 billion.
-
Losers
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares fell 5.6% to $0.64 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
- AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares decreased by 4.28% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $416.6 million.
- Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) stock decreased by 3.58% to $255.0. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) shares fell 2.08% to $16.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 billion.
- SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) shares fell 2.04% to $12.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares declined by 1.89% to $52.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers