12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) shares moved upwards by 39.2% to $5.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares rose 12.06% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock increased by 10.01% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.9 million.
- Also check out these big insider trades here
- Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) stock increased by 6.12% to $102.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) shares increased by 5.88% to $19.25. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion.
- Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) shares increased by 5.55% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
-
Losers
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock declined by 7.3% to $5.68 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $106.7 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock decreased by 5.13% to $15.75. The company's market cap stands at $293.1 million.
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock fell 4.66% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares fell 3.97% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) stock decreased by 3.86% to $79.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) stock fell 2.84% to $212.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers