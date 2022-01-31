 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 8:06am   Comments
Share:
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) shares moved upwards by 39.2% to $5.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million.
  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares rose 12.06% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock increased by 10.01% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.9 million.
  • Also check out these big insider trades here
  • Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) stock increased by 6.12% to $102.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) shares increased by 5.88% to $19.25. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion.
  • Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) shares increased by 5.55% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock declined by 7.3% to $5.68 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $106.7 million.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock decreased by 5.13% to $15.75. The company's market cap stands at $293.1 million.
  • OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock fell 4.66% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares fell 3.97% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.
  • Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) stock decreased by 3.86% to $79.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) stock fell 2.84% to $212.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ATKR + AUVI)

EXCLUSIVE: Applied UV Will Deploy Pathogen Killing Technology In Tennessee Department Of Corrections Facilities
Atkore Stock Gains After Q1 Earnings Beat, FY22 EPS Outlook Boost
Atkore: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2022
Preview: Atkore International Gr's Earnings
5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com