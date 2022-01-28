 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) stock increased by 7.9% to $1.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million.
  • Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) stock increased by 6.86% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares increased by 4.98% to $2.74. The company's market cap stands at $146.6 million.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock increased by 4.3% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.7 million.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares moved upwards by 3.17% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares increased by 3.03% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.7 million.

Losers

  • BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) stock fell 10.7% to $2.51 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.
  • Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares declined by 6.28% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $86.0 million.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares decreased by 5.29% to $7.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.1 million.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares fell 5.0% to $3.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
  • XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) shares decreased by 4.33% to $31.2. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 billion.
  • Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares declined by 4.32% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $145.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Thank You

