12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) stock increased by 7.9% to $1.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) stock increased by 6.86% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares increased by 4.98% to $2.74. The company's market cap stands at $146.6 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock increased by 4.3% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.7 million.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares moved upwards by 3.17% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares increased by 3.03% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.7 million.
Losers
- BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) stock fell 10.7% to $2.51 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares declined by 6.28% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $86.0 million.
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares decreased by 5.29% to $7.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.1 million.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares fell 5.0% to $3.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) shares decreased by 4.33% to $31.2. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 billion.
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares declined by 4.32% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $145.2 million.
