 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 8:07am   Comments
Share:
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock moved upwards by 27.5% to $0.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $181.9 million.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock increased by 14.4% to $46.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) shares moved upwards by 10.8% to $37.33. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
  • Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock increased by 10.59% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.3 million.
  • Corning (NYSE:GLW) shares moved upwards by 8.24% to $38.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock rose 7.75% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
  •  

Losers

  • F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) stock decreased by 12.4% to $193.61 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) stock decreased by 10.67% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
  • IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) stock decreased by 3.08% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.1 million.
  • ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares declined by 1.87% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AMPL + CLRO)

51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com