10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock moved upwards by 27.5% to $0.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $181.9 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock increased by 14.4% to $46.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) shares moved upwards by 10.8% to $37.33. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock increased by 10.59% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.3 million.
- Corning (NYSE:GLW) shares moved upwards by 8.24% to $38.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock rose 7.75% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
Losers
- F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) stock decreased by 12.4% to $193.61 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) stock decreased by 10.67% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) stock decreased by 3.08% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.1 million.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares declined by 1.87% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
