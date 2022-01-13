12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares rose 12.0% to $1.68 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares increased by 8.55% to $46.01. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock rose 7.49% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 million.
- GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares moved upwards by 6.86% to $10.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) shares increased by 6.71% to $11.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.4 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares rose 4.5% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.4 million.
-
Losers
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock fell 6.0% to $10.44 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $624.3 million.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock fell 5.48% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock declined by 3.01% to $3.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock fell 2.97% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $61.0 million.
- Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) stock declined by 2.96% to $9.18. The company's market cap stands at $427.5 million.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock fell 2.95% to $58.6. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers