12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 8:07am   Comments
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares increased by 10.7% to $1.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
  • ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) shares moved upwards by 5.15% to $24.29. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock moved upwards by 4.8% to $23.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 billion.
  • DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares increased by 4.48% to $2.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $830.4 million.
  • Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares rose 4.3% to $22.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 million.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) stock increased by 4.19% to $26.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) stock fell 3.3% to $3.52 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares decreased by 3.03% to $37.83. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 billion.
  • T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares decreased by 1.8% to $113.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.7 billion.
  • AT&T (NYSE:T) stock declined by 1.5% to $25.72. The company's market cap stands at $183.6 billion.
  • LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) shares fell 1.48% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.4 million.
  • WPP (NYSE:WPP) shares declined by 1.4% to $77.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

