12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 8:08am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares increased by 30.1% to $0.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock moved upwards by 4.6% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 million.
  • Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) shares moved upwards by 4.42% to $23.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $742.7 million.
  • JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) stock moved upwards by 3.61% to $65.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.4 billion.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 3.17% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $91.0 million.
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares rose 3.11% to $18.18. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares declined by 16.1% to $1.93 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares decreased by 5.48% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $99.5 million.
  • Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) shares fell 3.81% to $5.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.7 million.
  • Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares decreased by 3.78% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $74.8 million.
  • GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares fell 3.38% to $10.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares decreased by 3.36% to $9.79. The company's market cap stands at $913.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

