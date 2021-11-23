 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 8:07am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock increased by 18.1% to $5.48 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $764.0 million.
  • Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) shares rose 12.56% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) stock increased by 10.19% to $43.98. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock rose 8.97% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.0 million.
  • Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock increased by 6.28% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) stock rose 6.01% to $7.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $372.8 million.

 

Losers

  • Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) stock declined by 11.33% to $33.05 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) stock decreased by 11.22% to $122.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock fell 8.98% to $2.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.5 million.
  • Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock declined by 7.5% to $16.55. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) stock fell 6.49% to $43.99. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) stock fell 5.56% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

