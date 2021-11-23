12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock increased by 18.1% to $5.48 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $764.0 million.
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) shares rose 12.56% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) stock increased by 10.19% to $43.98. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock rose 8.97% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.0 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock increased by 6.28% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) stock rose 6.01% to $7.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $372.8 million.
Losers
- Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) stock declined by 11.33% to $33.05 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) stock decreased by 11.22% to $122.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock fell 8.98% to $2.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.5 million.
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock declined by 7.5% to $16.55. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) stock fell 6.49% to $43.99. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) stock fell 5.56% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.5 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
