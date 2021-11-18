12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) shares moved upwards by 13.04% to $7.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock increased by 10.94% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $51.4 million.
- Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) stock increased by 10.86% to $56.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Macy's (NYSE:M) shares increased by 10.4% to $34.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) shares increased by 8.88% to $61.5. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) stock moved upwards by 5.67% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $59.2 million.
Losers
- Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) shares fell 8.48% to $8.1 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $514.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares fell 7.94% to $11.26. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) shares declined by 5.56% to $152.6. The company's market cap stands at $413.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock declined by 5.02% to $138.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.4 billion.
- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) stock declined by 5.02% to $9.85. The company's market cap stands at $337.1 million.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock decreased by 4.54% to $10.31. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
