12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 8:39am   Comments
Gainers

  • ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) shares rose 10.96% to $16.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) stock increased by 10.58% to $31.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock increased by 7.23% to $14.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $278.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) stock moved upwards by 4.41% to $30.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $872.4 million.
  • Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) stock increased by 3.88% to $107.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) stock rose 3.44% to $8.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.4 million.
Losers

  • Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) shares decreased by 10.05% to $8.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) stock declined by 7.32% to $13.05. The company's market cap stands at $264.8 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares declined by 6.85% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $107.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares fell 4.85% to $33.01. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock declined by 3.29% to $9.73. The company's market cap stands at $296.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares declined by 2.93% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

