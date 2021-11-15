11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock rose 14.85% to $17.32 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $271.3 million.
- Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) shares rose 8.87% to $9.45. The company's market cap stands at $188.7 million.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock rose 8.5% to $24.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares moved upwards by 8.33% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $173.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock rose 7.15% to $47.35. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares moved upwards by 5.85% to $72.41. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock declined by 4.1% to $1.17 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $60.7 million.
- AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares declined by 3.98% to $5.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $858.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares decreased by 3.45% to $274.5. The company's market cap stands at $62.6 billion.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares fell 3.34% to $4.35. The company's market cap stands at $76.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock declined by 2.38% to $5.76. The company's market cap stands at $114.9 million.
