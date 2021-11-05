 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 8:30am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) shares rose 18.57% to $348.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares increased by 18.47% to $54.32. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares rose 16.8% to $195.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) stock moved upwards by 14.8% to $40.7. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock rose 9.71% to $80.75. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares increased by 7.99% to $41.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) stock decreased by 17.37% to $7.14 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) stock declined by 10.21% to $81.95. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) stock fell 6.54% to $292.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 billion.
  • Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) shares decreased by 6.19% to $97.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Teradata (NYSE:TDC) stock fell 5.3% to $53.88. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares declined by 4.11% to $16.6. The company's market cap stands at $775.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

