12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) shares rose 18.57% to $348.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares increased by 18.47% to $54.32. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares rose 16.8% to $195.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) stock moved upwards by 14.8% to $40.7. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock rose 9.71% to $80.75. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares increased by 7.99% to $41.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) stock decreased by 17.37% to $7.14 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) stock declined by 10.21% to $81.95. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) stock fell 6.54% to $292.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 billion.
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) shares decreased by 6.19% to $97.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) stock fell 5.3% to $53.88. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares declined by 4.11% to $16.6. The company's market cap stands at $775.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
