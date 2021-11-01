12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock moved upwards by 55.11% to $1.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock rose 32.23% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $92.4 million.
- ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) stock moved upwards by 15.7% to $43.25. The company's market cap stands at $551.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock rose 11.88% to $3.39. The company's market cap stands at $372.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares rose 11.67% to $166.2. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 billion.
- Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) stock moved upwards by 11.31% to $5.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.0 million.
Losers
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) stock fell 6.36% to $17.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares decreased by 6.23% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
- MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) shares fell 5.25% to $10.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares decreased by 3.45% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.9 million.
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock fell 3.3% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $959.6 million.
- ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) shares fell 3.29% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.
