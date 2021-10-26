12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares rose 14.6% to $5.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $787.4 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock increased by 14.18% to $3.49. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock moved upwards by 9.56% to $4.87. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock rose 8.97% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares increased by 8.72% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $91.1 million.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shares rose 7.5% to $8.16. The company's market cap stands at $353.6 million.
Losers
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock declined by 13.76% to $2.07 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares declined by 12.37% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.5 million.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock fell 11.74% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.9 million.
- CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) stock decreased by 8.84% to $69.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares declined by 8.38% to $6.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $493.4 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock declined by 7.49% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.0 million.
