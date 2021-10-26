 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares rose 14.6% to $5.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $787.4 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock increased by 14.18% to $3.49. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock moved upwards by 9.56% to $4.87. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.
  • MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock rose 8.97% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares increased by 8.72% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $91.1 million.
  • GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shares rose 7.5% to $8.16. The company's market cap stands at $353.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock declined by 13.76% to $2.07 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares declined by 12.37% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.5 million.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock fell 11.74% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.9 million.
  • CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) stock decreased by 8.84% to $69.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares declined by 8.38% to $6.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $493.4 million.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock declined by 7.49% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.0 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (CVLT + GBOX)

Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
GreenBox Breezes Past $1B Processing Volume
2021 and the Death of Cash: A Look at OLB vs. Other FinTech Payment Companies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com