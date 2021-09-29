11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares rose 6.91% to $92.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 billion.
- Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock moved upwards by 6.39% to $26.11. The company's market cap stands at $42.2 billion.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) stock rose 6.14% to $8.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $984.7 million.
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) shares moved upwards by 5.85% to $4.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.7 million.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock increased by 4.9% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock increased by 4.08% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $54.6 million.
Losers
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock decreased by 4.27% to $0.53 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.3 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares decreased by 2.47% to $11.09. The company's market cap stands at $531.0 million.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock declined by 1.75% to $4.51. The company's market cap stands at $119.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares declined by 1.55% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares decreased by 1.37% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.6 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers