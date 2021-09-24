12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares increased by 16.63% to $13.74 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $332.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) shares rose 9.06% to $50.4. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares moved upwards by 8.29% to $11.62. The company's market cap stands at $502.6 million.
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock rose 6.06% to $10.49. The company's market cap stands at $44.9 million.
- AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares increased by 4.58% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million.
- CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares increased by 3.96% to $14.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
Losers
- SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares fell 8.07% to $24.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock declined by 7.97% to $27.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock declined by 7.96% to $8.91. The company's market cap stands at $489.9 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock declined by 7.7% to $34.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) shares declined by 7.27% to $23.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares declined by 7.19% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
