12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 8:07am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock moved upwards by 11.39% to $2.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.4 million.
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares increased by 5.21% to $10.09. The company's market cap stands at $554.8 million.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock moved upwards by 4.34% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.
  • Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) stock increased by 3.76% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.7 million.
  • Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares rose 3.31% to $12.15. The company's market cap stands at $432.4 million.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares moved upwards by 3.25% to $36.76. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) shares decreased by 21.55% to $15.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $332.4 million.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares declined by 9.34% to $8.35. The company's market cap stands at $129.1 million.
  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) shares fell 4.13% to $9.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) shares fell 2.24% to $8.32. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion.
  • Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) stock decreased by 2.19% to $88.56. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 billion.
  • Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares fell 1.86% to $6.87. The company's market cap stands at $226.0 million.
