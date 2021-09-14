12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) shares rose 26.65% to $8.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.5 million.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock increased by 10.09% to $7.2. The company's market cap stands at $117.2 million.
- SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares moved upwards by 8.66% to $5.89. The company's market cap stands at $146.9 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares rose 8.25% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares moved upwards by 8.07% to $12.05. The company's market cap stands at $528.2 million.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock increased by 4.37% to $8.12. The company's market cap stands at $131.3 million.
Losers
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock fell 5.8% to $8.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares decreased by 2.48% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $56.4 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares fell 2.48% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares declined by 2.38% to $86.78. The company's market cap stands at $242.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) stock fell 2.29% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.8 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock declined by 2.28% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $112.6 million.
