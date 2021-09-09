 Skip to main content

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 8:31am   Comments
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) stock rose 15.11% to $21.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) shares rose 12.9% to $430.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) stock moved upwards by 10.58% to $55.8. The company's market cap stands at $842.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) stock rose 8.97% to $21.0. The company's market cap stands at $209.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares increased by 2.08% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $64.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock declined by 7.95% to $183.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares declined by 6.04% to $23.66. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock fell 5.43% to $8.71. The company's market cap stands at $335.9 million.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares fell 4.46% to $128.3. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 billion.
  • Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares declined by 4.01% to $13.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares declined by 3.98% to $78.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.8 billion.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

