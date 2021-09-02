12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares moved upwards by 6.93% to $86.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) shares rose 5.57% to $27.82. The company's market cap stands at $527.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares increased by 5.07% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $846.0 million.
- G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) shares moved upwards by 4.45% to $34.01. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) stock increased by 4.12% to $33.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $747.7 million.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock moved upwards by 3.85% to $9.71. The company's market cap stands at $705.0 million.
Losers
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock decreased by 51.82% to $0.44 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million.
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) shares fell 9.99% to $78.7. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares declined by 8.29% to $198.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) shares declined by 6.89% to $13.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.9 million.
- Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) shares declined by 6.55% to $31.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock declined by 6.0% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million.
