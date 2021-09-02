 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares moved upwards by 6.93% to $86.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) shares rose 5.57% to $27.82. The company's market cap stands at $527.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares increased by 5.07% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $846.0 million.
  • G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) shares moved upwards by 4.45% to $34.01. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) stock increased by 4.12% to $33.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $747.7 million.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock moved upwards by 3.85% to $9.71. The company's market cap stands at $705.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock decreased by 51.82% to $0.44 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million.
  • Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) shares fell 9.99% to $78.7. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares declined by 8.29% to $198.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) shares declined by 6.89% to $13.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.9 million.
  • Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) shares declined by 6.55% to $31.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock declined by 6.0% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (BGFV + BBQ)

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
Looking into Big 5 Sporting Goods's Return on Capital Employed
BBQ Holdings Q2 Revenue Tops Consensus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com