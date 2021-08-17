12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock moved upwards by 14.56% to $1.73 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.4 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock moved upwards by 8.2% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $65.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares moved upwards by 7.3% to $10.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock increased by 5.38% to $6.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.8 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock increased by 3.89% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock increased by 3.55% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million.
Losers
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares fell 11.59% to $12.14 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $421.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) stock declined by 8.4% to $12.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock declined by 7.11% to $4.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares decreased by 6.41% to $3.07. The company's market cap stands at $77.5 million.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock decreased by 6.1% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $61.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock declined by 5.45% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $121.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
