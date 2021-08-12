12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock increased by 9.77% to $38.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares increased by 8.59% to $13.9. The company's market cap stands at $723.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares rose 8.35% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) stock increased by 8.15% to $197.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) stock rose 7.35% to $4.38. The company's market cap stands at $135.1 million.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares moved upwards by 5.73% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) stock decreased by 20.05% to $14.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $524.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) stock decreased by 8.37% to $34.09. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares fell 7.44% to $16.93. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares fell 6.35% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $53.6 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock declined by 6.01% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $381.6 million.
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares decreased by 5.74% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
