12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares rose 25.74% to $2.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.2 million.
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock rose 15.53% to $41.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares moved upwards by 12.16% to $53.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock increased by 10.38% to $372.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) stock increased by 8.64% to $8.8. The company's market cap stands at $407.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares increased by 8.19% to $18.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $882.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares decreased by 6.8% to $150.71 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock decreased by 4.21% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.2 million.
- Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) shares decreased by 3.54% to $38.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) stock declined by 3.41% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.7 million.
- Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) stock decreased by 2.74% to $142.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock declined by 2.62% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $62.6 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers