 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares rose 25.74% to $2.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.2 million.
  • Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock rose 15.53% to $41.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares moved upwards by 12.16% to $53.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock increased by 10.38% to $372.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) stock increased by 8.64% to $8.8. The company's market cap stands at $407.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares increased by 8.19% to $18.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $882.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares decreased by 6.8% to $150.71 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock decreased by 4.21% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.2 million.
  • Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) shares decreased by 3.54% to $38.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
  • AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) stock declined by 3.41% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.7 million.
  • Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) stock decreased by 2.74% to $142.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock declined by 2.62% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $62.6 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (CVNA + AYRO)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Carvana: Q2 Earnings Insights
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Understanding Carvana's Unusual Options Activity
Where Carvana Stands With Analysts
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com