12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock moved upwards by 13.33% to $1.19 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $461.9 million.
  • Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares increased by 10.3% to $28.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) stock increased by 8.52% to $35.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock increased by 7.34% to $4.09. The company's market cap stands at $77.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares increased by 6.08% to $17.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares rose 5.5% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN) shares fell 6.31% to $78.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) shares declined by 5.15% to $31.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares declined by 4.35% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million.
  • Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock fell 3.62% to $51.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) shares fell 3.58% to $12.15. The company's market cap stands at $538.6 million.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares declined by 2.9% to $42.0. The company's market cap stands at $565.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

 

