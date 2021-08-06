12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock moved upwards by 13.33% to $1.19 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $461.9 million.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares increased by 10.3% to $28.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) stock increased by 8.52% to $35.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock increased by 7.34% to $4.09. The company's market cap stands at $77.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares increased by 6.08% to $17.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares rose 5.5% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.9 million.
Losers
- Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN) shares fell 6.31% to $78.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) shares declined by 5.15% to $31.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares declined by 4.35% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock fell 3.62% to $51.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) shares fell 3.58% to $12.15. The company's market cap stands at $538.6 million.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares declined by 2.9% to $42.0. The company's market cap stands at $565.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers