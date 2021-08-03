12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) stock increased by 13.55% to $33.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $487.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Under Armour (NYSE:UA) stock increased by 6.46% to $19.27. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) stock rose 6.01% to $22.38. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) stock moved upwards by 4.63% to $6.32. The company's market cap stands at $52.5 million.
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock moved upwards by 4.53% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.8 million.
- Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) stock increased by 4.08% to $26.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares fell 14.77% to $4.33 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares decreased by 10.12% to $18.3. The company's market cap stands at $614.0 million.
- Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) shares fell 5.9% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $94.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) shares declined by 4.95% to $12.89. The company's market cap stands at $646.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares fell 4.63% to $5.57. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares declined by 3.68% to $9.17. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
