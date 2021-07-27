 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares increased by 26.49% to $0.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.5 million.
  • MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares increased by 20.38% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.0 million.
  • Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock increased by 13.14% to $13.43. The company's market cap stands at $85.8 million.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock rose 10.03% to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.0 million.
  • Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock increased by 9.83% to $6.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares increased by 7.36% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares decreased by 19.21% to $4.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock decreased by 7.12% to $4.57. The company's market cap stands at $255.8 million.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock declined by 6.0% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.5 million.
  • Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares declined by 5.2% to $22.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares fell 5.13% to $39.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 billion.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) stock declined by 5.03% to $25.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

 

 

 

