12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares increased by 26.49% to $0.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.5 million.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares increased by 20.38% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.0 million.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock increased by 13.14% to $13.43. The company's market cap stands at $85.8 million.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock rose 10.03% to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.0 million.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock increased by 9.83% to $6.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares increased by 7.36% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million.
Losers
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares decreased by 19.21% to $4.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock decreased by 7.12% to $4.57. The company's market cap stands at $255.8 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock declined by 6.0% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.5 million.
- Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares declined by 5.2% to $22.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares fell 5.13% to $39.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 billion.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) stock declined by 5.03% to $25.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
