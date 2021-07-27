 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021
Gainers

  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock rose 18.69% to $2.92 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.8 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock rose 11.76% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.3 million.
  • F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) stock moved upwards by 7.28% to $206.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) shares moved upwards by 5.14% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.8 million.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock increased by 3.98% to $6.79. The company's market cap stands at $48.3 million.
  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock rose 3.48% to $10.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock fell 16.01% to $7.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.6 million.
  • Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock decreased by 14.52% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.1 million.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock declined by 5.68% to $27.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) stock declined by 5.35% to $53.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock decreased by 4.77% to $32.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock decreased by 4.52% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million.

 

 

 

