12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock rose 18.69% to $2.92 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.8 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock rose 11.76% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.3 million.
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) stock moved upwards by 7.28% to $206.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) shares moved upwards by 5.14% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.8 million.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock increased by 3.98% to $6.79. The company's market cap stands at $48.3 million.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock rose 3.48% to $10.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.9 million.
Losers
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock fell 16.01% to $7.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.6 million.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock decreased by 14.52% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.1 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock declined by 5.68% to $27.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) stock declined by 5.35% to $53.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock decreased by 4.77% to $32.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock decreased by 4.52% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers