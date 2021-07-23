12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) shares moved upwards by 55.09% to $30.91 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) stock increased by 7.12% to $54.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- F45 Training Holdings (NYSE:FXLV) shares increased by 7.0% to $16.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock increased by 6.51% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares rose 4.72% to $22.6. The company's market cap stands at $758.3 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock moved upwards by 4.45% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $147.0 million.
Losers
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock declined by 63.29% to $2.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock decreased by 58.46% to $3.98. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock fell 56.73% to $8.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock decreased by 39.14% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $269.9 million.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares declined by 35.03% to $4.34. The company's market cap stands at $93.3 million.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock decreased by 29.07% to $15.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
