 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) shares moved upwards by 55.09% to $30.91 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) stock increased by 7.12% to $54.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • F45 Training Holdings (NYSE:FXLV) shares increased by 7.0% to $16.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock increased by 6.51% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 million.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares rose 4.72% to $22.6. The company's market cap stands at $758.3 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock moved upwards by 4.45% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $147.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock declined by 63.29% to $2.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock decreased by 58.46% to $3.98. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock fell 56.73% to $8.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock decreased by 39.14% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $269.9 million.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares declined by 35.03% to $4.34. The company's market cap stands at $93.3 million.
  • Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock decreased by 29.07% to $15.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (SKX + VNE)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Veoneer: Q2 Earnings Insights
32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Magna To Buy Veoneer For $3.8B
Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2021
12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com