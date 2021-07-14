 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock rose 59.17% to $6.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.2 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock rose 8.75% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $108.2 million.
  • eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) shares increased by 7.77% to $11.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $370.7 million.
  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares moved upwards by 7.45% to $10.96. The company's market cap stands at $156.2 million.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares rose 7.14% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $275.2 million.
  • Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares rose 4.78% to $7.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock decreased by 14.92% to $4.05 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $137.1 million.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares fell 7.15% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
  • BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock fell 2.76% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million.
  • Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares fell 2.63% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
  • ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock fell 2.6% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.3 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares declined by 2.3% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.

 

 

 

