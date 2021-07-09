12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) shares moved upwards by 23.8% to $27.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.9 million.
- X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares moved upwards by 13.13% to $14.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $760.9 million.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares increased by 6.26% to $27.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares increased by 5.63% to $21.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) shares moved upwards by 4.42% to $9.67. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares rose 4.09% to $144.27. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 billion.
Losers
- Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) shares decreased by 5.73% to $3.62 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
- China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC) stock decreased by 5.03% to $10.4. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.
- Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) stock declined by 4.11% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $85.7 million.
- Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares declined by 3.15% to $18.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares decreased by 2.5% to $5.07. The company's market cap stands at $158.6 million.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares fell 1.97% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
