12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) shares increased by 9.81% to $12.2 during Friday's pre-market session.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock increased by 3.96% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares increased by 3.76% to $62.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) stock rose 3.73% to $7.49. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) shares moved upwards by 2.52% to $5.27. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 billion.
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares moved upwards by 2.47% to $14.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
Losers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares fell 16.24% to $2.94 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million.
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) stock fell 10.97% to $12.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock declined by 2.97% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.0 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 2.95% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares fell 2.71% to $3.6.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock decreased by 2.47% to $33.18. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
