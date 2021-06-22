 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 8:22am
Gainers

  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock increased by 13.4% to $1.02 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares increased by 4.34% to $67.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock increased by 4.18% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.0 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares moved upwards by 4.03% to $6.19. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares rose 3.99% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.8 million.
  • FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares moved upwards by 3.9% to $5.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock declined by 5.3% to $3.22 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $578.0 million.
  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock decreased by 4.53% to $7.8.
  • Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) stock declined by 3.6% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $642.9 million.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares decreased by 2.76% to $10.22. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock fell 2.51% to $5.06. The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares declined by 2.45% to $21.95. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

 

 

 

