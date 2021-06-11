 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) shares rose 26.07% to $29.06 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) shares rose 4.96% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $161.7 million.
  • Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) stock increased by 4.92% to $26.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.2 million.
  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock moved upwards by 4.76% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock increased by 4.6% to $19.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.7 million.
  • Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock rose 4.32% to $4.1.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) stock declined by 15.48% to $5.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $135.7 million.
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock declined by 10.57% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares fell 3.04% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $321.2 million.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock decreased by 2.46% to $7.15. The company's market cap stands at $170.6 million.
  • Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares declined by 2.23% to $36.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $411.9 million.
  • BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock decreased by 2.21% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AVNW + ATOM)

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 9, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers