12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) shares rose 26.07% to $29.06 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) shares rose 4.96% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $161.7 million.
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) stock increased by 4.92% to $26.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.2 million.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock moved upwards by 4.76% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock increased by 4.6% to $19.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.7 million.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock rose 4.32% to $4.1.
Losers
- Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) stock declined by 15.48% to $5.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $135.7 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock declined by 10.57% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares fell 3.04% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $321.2 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock decreased by 2.46% to $7.15. The company's market cap stands at $170.6 million.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares declined by 2.23% to $36.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $411.9 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock decreased by 2.21% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.
