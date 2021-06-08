12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares rose 22.85% to $0.68 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock rose 9.84% to $7.7. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 million.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares rose 9.79% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock rose 7.93% to $26.12. The company's market cap stands at $106.2 million.
- Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares rose 5.59% to $50.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares moved upwards by 5.43% to $8.34. The company's market cap stands at $119.8 million.
Losers
- International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI) shares decreased by 9.1% to $13.99 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $547.6 million.
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) stock declined by 8.42% to $216.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares declined by 3.89% to $27.7. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares fell 3.57% to $23.52. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) stock fell 3.0% to $78.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shares fell 2.06% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $773.3 million.
