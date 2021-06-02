12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares rose 21.31% to $38.87 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 billion.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock moved upwards by 10.52% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $341.8 million.
- Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock moved upwards by 10.29% to $3.0.
- SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) stock increased by 9.3% to $5.52. The company's market cap stands at $127.9 million.
- Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) shares rose 7.88% to $18.33.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) stock rose 5.14% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $442.6 million.
Losers
- Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) shares decreased by 5.56% to $4.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock decreased by 4.51% to $7.2. The company's market cap stands at $360.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares fell 4.12% to $3.96. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares fell 3.56% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
- iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) stock fell 3.52% to $14.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 billion.
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) stock declined by 3.3% to $9.4. The company's market cap stands at $71.4 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers