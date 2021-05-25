12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares increased by 5.91% to $5.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.3 million.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares moved upwards by 5.33% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) stock increased by 5.04% to $9.17. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 billion.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock increased by 3.38% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $55.9 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares rose 3.06% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.2 million.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) stock increased by 3.01% to $37.25. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion.
Losers
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock declined by 5.52% to $24.52 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) stock decreased by 4.58% to $17.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $576.9 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares fell 4.54% to $22.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares declined by 2.21% to $462.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares declined by 2.14% to $8.25. The company's market cap stands at $398.6 million.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) shares declined by 2.07% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million.
