12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock increased by 4.29% to $20.66 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
  • KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) stock moved upwards by 4.22% to $18.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) stock increased by 4.12% to $48.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares rose 3.68% to $26.45. The company's market cap stands at $234.5 million.
  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock increased by 3.66% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares rose 3.61% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $116.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) stock declined by 4.46% to $21.02 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion.
  • Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock declined by 3.3% to $4.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares decreased by 2.52% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
  • Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares fell 1.79% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.4 million.
  • Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) shares fell 1.04% to $84.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.7 billion.
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) stock fell 1.02% to $23.41. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion.

 

 

 

