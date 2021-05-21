12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) stock moved upwards by 5.95% to $363.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) stock rose 5.44% to $7.17. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares rose 4.87% to $6.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
- Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock increased by 3.43% to $91.15. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 billion.
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) shares moved upwards by 3.37% to $18.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares moved upwards by 3.18% to $24.95. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) stock fell 9.14% to $18.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $871.1 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares declined by 3.48% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.3 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock declined by 2.2% to $5.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares decreased by 2.19% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares decreased by 2.11% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock declined by 1.81% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $68.4 million.
