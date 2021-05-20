 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) stock increased by 10.43% to $97.79 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) stock increased by 6.06% to $43.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares rose 3.81% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock moved upwards by 3.67% to $13.27. The company's market cap stands at $256.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock rose 3.28% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.9 million.
  • Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares rose 2.78% to $9.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) stock fell 6.36% to $56.42 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock declined by 5.5% to $7.05.
  • Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares decreased by 4.63% to $10.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) stock declined by 3.81% to $126.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) stock fell 3.66% to $24.8. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) shares declined by 2.66% to $321.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion.

 

 

 

