12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) stock increased by 10.43% to $97.79 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) stock increased by 6.06% to $43.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares rose 3.81% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock moved upwards by 3.67% to $13.27. The company's market cap stands at $256.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock rose 3.28% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.9 million.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares rose 2.78% to $9.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) stock fell 6.36% to $56.42 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock declined by 5.5% to $7.05.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares decreased by 4.63% to $10.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) stock declined by 3.81% to $126.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) stock fell 3.66% to $24.8. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) shares declined by 2.66% to $321.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion.
